Treefender Playtest update for 29 July 2022

Update notes for 29 juli

Build 9216537 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed some bugs with the tutorial not loading correctly

Added option for controller angle
Added option for music on/off

Changed files in this update

Depot 1823781
