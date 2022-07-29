 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

this House update for 29 July 2022

V1.30 Patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 9216393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Things that have been updated:

  • More hints from Madam Sandra - make sure you speak to her!
  • A new thing to do with the nursery. (It is quite weird)
  • A tiny tiny bug was squashed.

Good times. :-)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1817201
  • Loading history…
Depot 1817202
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link