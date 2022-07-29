HOTFIX PATCH 1.0.4.100488
Note: Platform availability times may vary.
We have made the following changes:
BUG FIXES
GENERAL
- Fixed a rare issue where some players could lose progress as well as access to some of the base Class Kits. We are still investigating solutions for impacted players, but have implemented a fix that should prevent this issue from occurring.
CLASS KITS, PERKS, & ABILITIES
- RECON: The Got Your Back Perk should now be working correctly
.
COSMETICS
- Fixed an issue where the UACM Cover was not showing when equipped.
