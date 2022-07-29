 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aliens: Fireteam Elite update for 29 July 2022

HOTFIX PATCH 1.0.4.100488

Share · View all patches · Build 9216091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HOTFIX PATCH 1.0.4.100488

Note: Platform availability times may vary.

We have made the following changes:

BUG FIXES

GENERAL

  • Fixed a rare issue where some players could lose progress as well as access to some of the base Class Kits. We are still investigating solutions for impacted players, but have implemented a fix that should prevent this issue from occurring.

CLASS KITS, PERKS, & ABILITIES

  • RECON: The Got Your Back Perk should now be working correctly

.

COSMETICS

  • Fixed an issue where the UACM Cover was not showing when equipped.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1549971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link