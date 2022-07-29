Overcooked! All You Can Eat l New Beta Experimental Branch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there Chefs! 👨‍🍳👩‍🍳

We here at T17 are planning to run a weeklong Steam PC Beta on Overcooked! AYCE via a new Beta Experimental Branch, and we’d just love for you to take part! ✨

This is a chance to trial new features we’ve implemented into the game along with access to our new chef before we officially release this update! 👀

If you love cooking up some recipes with friends, please be aware that you can only play with other chefs on the Steam PC Beta Experimental branch.

The Beta will run from Monday 1st August (10am BST) through to Monday 8th August (10am BST).



We’d also love your thoughts on the Beta. There are two options for chefs to provide us with feedback:

AYCE Steam Discussions – Experimental Branch Sub Forum.

T17 Overcooked! Discord server #ayce experimental

*Both of which will be available during the beta.

That's all for now, Chefs!

Thank you for your patience as we continue to improve Overcooked! All You Can Eat! We're looking forward to hearing all of your feedback 🥰

