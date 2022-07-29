 Skip to content

Daybreaker VR update for 29 July 2022

Update for July 29th

Build 9215995

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed teleporting movement in the bunker
  • Fixed physics doors becoming stuck after opening then exiting the area and returning ~thanks to player 'Charlie Mutes'
  • Added a settings section to the tutorial room
  • Added grip mode press or hold toggle
  • Added teleport on/off toggle
  • Added teleport type toggle, blink and dash
  • Added slide movement on/off toggle
  • Implemented control settings savestate
  • Compressed tutorial gifs
  • Added option to swap left and right controller movement input

