- Fixed teleporting movement in the bunker
- Fixed physics doors becoming stuck after opening then exiting the area and returning ~thanks to player 'Charlie Mutes'
- Added a settings section to the tutorial room
- Added grip mode press or hold toggle
- Added teleport on/off toggle
- Added teleport type toggle, blink and dash
- Added slide movement on/off toggle
- Implemented control settings savestate
- Compressed tutorial gifs
- Added option to swap left and right controller movement input
Daybreaker VR update for 29 July 2022
Update for July 29th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update