Rail Route update for 1 August 2022

Hotfix 1.7.5

Rail Route update for 1 August 2022

Hotfix 1.7.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 


PERF: Improving Main Menu (and overall UI) performance  
PERF: Music intensity adjustments optimized  
PERF: Station timeline display optimized  
PERF: Train cars disappearing from map optimized

FIX: Editor timetable list width didn't update when maximized  
FIX: Achievements got awarded in incorrect gamemodes  
FIX: Added various missing translations  
FIX: Bad icons after font awesome upgrade  
FIX: Building animation broke signal scaling  
FIX: Illustrations should not be loaded into memory if not played  
FIX: Invalid configuration of routing sensor in autoblock (non-existing track in routing table) caused train being reversed  
FIX: Missing translations on leaderboard  
FIX: Train arrived alert showed for single frame when route was set for it```

Changed files in this update

