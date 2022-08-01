PERF: Improving Main Menu (and overall UI) performance
PERF: Music intensity adjustments optimized
PERF: Station timeline display optimized
PERF: Train cars disappearing from map optimized
FIX: Editor timetable list width didn't update when maximized
FIX: Achievements got awarded in incorrect gamemodes
FIX: Added various missing translations
FIX: Bad icons after font awesome upgrade
FIX: Building animation broke signal scaling
FIX: Illustrations should not be loaded into memory if not played
FIX: Invalid configuration of routing sensor in autoblock (non-existing track in routing table) caused train being reversed
FIX: Missing translations on leaderboard
FIX: Train arrived alert showed for single frame when route was set for it```
Rail Route update for 1 August 2022
Hotfix 1.7.5
