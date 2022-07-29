- Added chapter 2
- Added chapter navigation system
- Added fog effect
- Increased visible range by 30%
- Removed blood auras
- Object that requires Gautama effect now displays what it needs via icon next to its name
- Object which can be wielded or collected that gives Gautama effect now displays what it gives via icon next to its name
- Fixed shadow problem on flat surfaces
- Updated familty picture with actual models that will join in later chapters
- Spirit summon range reduced
- Added skip for intros
- Object with "Hide from lesser demon" effect now displays via icon next to its name
- Image of "Hide from lesser demon" has been changed
- Updated run animation so that it doesn't block the view so much
- Now indicator blinks when journal gets updated
She is mad update for 29 July 2022
❥ 1.05 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
