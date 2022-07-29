 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

She is mad update for 29 July 2022

❥ 1.05 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9215858 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added chapter 2
  • Added chapter navigation system
  • Added fog effect
  • Increased visible range by 30%
  • Removed blood auras
  • Object that requires Gautama effect now displays what it needs via icon next to its name
  • Object which can be wielded or collected that gives Gautama effect now displays what it gives via icon next to its name
  • Fixed shadow problem on flat surfaces
  • Updated familty picture with actual models that will join in later chapters
  • Spirit summon range reduced
  • Added skip for intros
  • Object with "Hide from lesser demon" effect now displays via icon next to its name
  • Image of "Hide from lesser demon" has been changed
  • Updated run animation so that it doesn't block the view so much
  • Now indicator blinks when journal gets updated

Changed files in this update

Depot 1973171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link