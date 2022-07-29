Added Night Stalkers
- now Night Stalkers will go hunting at night - these are Level 5 NPCs
- they will find you in any part of the map, they have no weapons, they cannot enter houses and they can be killed
-
an alert will appear about Night Stalkers
-
NPCs have been added to the military base
- increased the range of the NPC's reaction to the damage received
- the minimap now works when the GPS phone is just in the quick access slot, you no longer need to select it
- critical shots didn't work properly
- fixed freezes when spawning NPCs
Changed files in this update