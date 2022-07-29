 Skip to content

STOLEN CITY update for 29 July 2022

Night Stalkers

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added Night Stalkers
  • now Night Stalkers will go hunting at night - these are Level 5 NPCs
  • they will find you in any part of the map, they have no weapons, they cannot enter houses and they can be killed


  • an alert will appear about Night Stalkers

  • NPCs have been added to the military base

  • increased the range of the NPC's reaction to the damage received
  • the minimap now works when the GPS phone is just in the quick access slot, you no longer need to select it
  • critical shots didn't work properly
  • fixed freezes when spawning NPCs

