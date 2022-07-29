 Skip to content

Animal Shelter update for 29 July 2022

Patch 1.1.02

  • Fixed being stuck in petting mode when interacting with animal in a van
  • Changing items in stack changed to D-Pad when using a controller
  • Fixed building cost in building tooltips
  • Fixed issue with blocking input when closing a package before adoption summary shows up
  • Fixed missing icon error in dream stickers
  • Corrected tooltips for controller
  • Fixes for Source Indicator getting out of range exception when sound indicators are being destroyed while looping over them
  • Fixed duplicate e-mail and trophy for a first place in a league
  • Even better debug logging: fixes, added in more places

