- Fixed being stuck in petting mode when interacting with animal in a van
- Changing items in stack changed to D-Pad when using a controller
- Fixed building cost in building tooltips
- Fixed issue with blocking input when closing a package before adoption summary shows up
- Fixed missing icon error in dream stickers
- Corrected tooltips for controller
- Fixes for Source Indicator getting out of range exception when sound indicators are being destroyed while looping over them
- Fixed duplicate e-mail and trophy for a first place in a league
- Even better debug logging: fixes, added in more places
Animal Shelter update for 29 July 2022
Patch 1.1.02
