Patch 17 - Visual Effects!

Whether you're looking to enhance your combat or add some life to your scenery, we've added over 700 Click Effects for you to use!

What are Click Effect? - Great question.. If you head over to the VFX Panel (Formally the ping button on the social menu) you can select and effect, then press anywhere on screen to spawn it in!

We've had some of you suggest more accessibility options, so we've added 8 Colour-Blind spectrum modes in the settings menus. (I will be looking into having it to apply to the UI as well, it currently only works on the Game Camera.)

We've also added a "No-Clip" Camera, currently key-bound to f3 . While this mode is on, it will allow you to navigate based on the camera position and rotation.

Oh, and the Build Window now floats!... and fixed some shaders, mesh bugs and typos.

Huge Thank Yous to my little brother, who wrote a brilliant bit of code which help speed up the icon creation time, and one of our discord mods Jector, who also helped me trawl through the effects to prep them for the game.

TLDR:

700 Click FX - (Where ping button was.)

- (Where ping button was.) 8 Colour Blind Modes - (In the Settings.)

- (In the Settings.) NoClip Camera - (Hit f3)

- (Hit f3) Fixes 'n' stuff - (Little bits everywhere)

As always here's the discord link should you wish to get involved in the feature discussions, contests, give feedback and more: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC

Stay Awesome, Stay Creative and Happy Gaming!