Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 29 July 2022

V0.2.3 - New Game Mode

29 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New game mode ( One Skill)

  • At the beginning of the game, you will be given 1 unique skill, from which skill level up you can get their upgrade.
  • Currently the mode only has 2 skills, and will update more in the next updates

