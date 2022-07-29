 Skip to content

Anarchy: Wolf's law : Prologue update for 29 July 2022

Update 0.1.661

29 July 2022

Hi!

We are pleased to present you another update

  • The training section has been added to the main menu. You can now always see help by pressing F1, no matter where you are.
  • Nine difficulty settings have been added to the single player mode. Now you have the flexibility to adjust the difficulty of the game to play the gameplay that is comfortable for you.
  • Added notebook with room characteristics to starting bunker. You can get comprehensive information about the situation on the map immediately at the start of the game.
  • Worked on GUI and localization of the game
  • Fixed some minor bugs.

Good luck in the game!
Regards, Street's Game.

