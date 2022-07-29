- added Protector enemy - low spawn chance in all levels, protects nearby enemies
- added variations for boss arenas of The Usurper and The First One, so they change each run
- various small tweaks and bugfixes
Loot River update for 29 July 2022
1.0.94 - New Stuff!
