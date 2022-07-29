 Skip to content

Loot River update for 29 July 2022

1.0.94 - New Stuff!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added Protector enemy - low spawn chance in all levels, protects nearby enemies
  • added variations for boss arenas of The Usurper and The First One, so they change each run
  • various small tweaks and bugfixes

