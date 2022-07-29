 Skip to content

The Backroom Project update for 29 July 2022

Ending Screen Update + New Achievements + Lighting Bugfixes!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ending Screen Update + New Achievements + Lighting Bugfixes!

  • New Ending Screen is available
  • New Achievements
  • Walls and Lighting bugs around Pitfalls are fixed
  • Pipe Dreams small changes

