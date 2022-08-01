MAJOR UPDATE - Get Your ‘Cheeves Together! Achievement & Leaderboard Update!

Surprise! The achievement and leaderboard update for Get Your Sheep together is here!

Explore the emotional rage-inducing landscape once more to obtain 16 new achievements! We hope you enjoy trying to obtain them as much as we did creating them 🙂



Behold, the bottom-right pop-ups! (or wherever you place your achievement pop-ups)

In addition to achievements, we’ve added a global leaderboard to test your fastest sheep-collecting time and track how many sheep you’ve collected in your lifetime. How do you fare against your friends? Or perhaps, you seek to be the top birb in handling your emotions? Whatever the case may be, we’ve now got the stat-tracks to prove it!





Lastly, the update comes with some bugs squashed for a cleaner update release. The complete list can be seen below! If there are other bugs found in the update or not addressed, let us know through Discord, Steam Discussion or through the in-game report function! Rest assured we do our best to check these and further improve the game experience for everyone. ːsteamthumbsupː

Where have we been?

Get Your Sheep Together is our first efforts as a studio to create a game, and we’ve learnt a lot about the development process from it!

We’re hard at work to create the next step of our journey, something that brings the fun to more people! If you want to follow along, check out our socials below for the latest news and updates from us!

Discord: https://discord.gg/bBKyRTrZ7a

Website: https://www.thedoodlepeople.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheDoodlePeople

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedoodlepeople.studio/

Thank you for supporting us and letting our little game bring some joy (or frustration?) into your life.

Sheep you soon!

The Doodle People

Patch Notes

Achievements!

Added 16 new achievements for you to discover!

Leaderboards!

You can now compete for the fastest time and the most sheep collected

Various bug fixes