Update 2022.07.29 (fixes)

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.07.29
FIX:
- FPP mode is now sharp weapons only, until camera systems are sorted out to not show insides of the head meshes in No Blood modes
- Alexander: Fixed a bug with wrong camera looking direction during the FPP Grab Finisher
- Fixed bug where the round score did not reset if you quit to Menu during a fight
NEW:
- Training Mode: Static opponent option is now added with 99 rounds (optionally can be controlled by player 2)
- Marta: HEMA gear Character Selection picture
NOTES: There is no head shadow in FPP mode yet, will be fixed later on :)
Changed files in this update