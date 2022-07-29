 Skip to content

Hellish Quart update for 29 July 2022

Update 2022.07.29 (fixes)

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.07.29

FIX:

  • FPP mode is now sharp weapons only, until camera systems are sorted out to not show insides of the head meshes in No Blood modes
  • Alexander: Fixed a bug with wrong camera looking direction during the FPP Grab Finisher
  • Fixed bug where the round score did not reset if you quit to Menu during a fight

NEW:

  • Training Mode: Static opponent option is now added with 99 rounds (optionally can be controlled by player 2)
  • Marta: HEMA gear Character Selection picture

NOTES: There is no head shadow in FPP mode yet, will be fixed later on :)

