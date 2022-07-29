Hotfix 0.8.1

Changes:
- Decreased homing glyph cost from 10 mana/sec to 5 mana/sec.
- Increased instant glyph cost from 1 mana to 5 mana.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed crash that occurred after every other match played.
- Fixed rank rendering in online matches.
