Nurose update for 29 July 2022

Hotfix 0.8.1

Build 9214759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Decreased homing glyph cost from 10 mana/sec to 5 mana/sec.
  • Increased instant glyph cost from 1 mana to 5 mana.
    Bug fixes:
  • Fixed crash that occurred after every other match played.
  • Fixed rank rendering in online matches.

