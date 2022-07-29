 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

東方翠神廻廊 〜 Faith in the Goddess of Suwa. update for 29 July 2022

Ver0.64

Share · View all patches · Build 9214671 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed the character's equipment as a whole
Added difficulty of some incidents
Adjust the money available in the incident
Adjusted the effect of some equipment
Fixed some bugs

Changed files in this update

東方翠神廻廊 〜 Faith in the Goddess of Suwa. Windows Depot 1010851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link