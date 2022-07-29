Changed the character's equipment as a whole
Added difficulty of some incidents
Adjust the money available in the incident
Adjusted the effect of some equipment
Fixed some bugs
東方翠神廻廊 〜 Faith in the Goddess of Suwa. update for 29 July 2022
Ver0.64
