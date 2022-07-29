 Skip to content

Toribash update for 29 July 2022

Toribash 5.55 - 29/07/22 Fixes

Changes in this build:

  • Fixed bug that was producing a Lua error message when running tutorial after account registration
  • Fixed a bug that could break Quests data file parsing when working with impartial data

