Pain Party Hotfix 5

Hotfix for Pain Party resolving one small but critical issue
Fixes
- Fixed toxic status effect not resetting after death in multiplayer
Cheers
Icehelm
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hotfix for Pain Party resolving one small but critical issue
Fixes
Cheers
Icehelm
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update