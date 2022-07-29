 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pain Party update for 29 July 2022

Pain Party Hotfix 5

Share · View all patches · Build 9214362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix for Pain Party resolving one small but critical issue

Fixes

  • Fixed toxic status effect not resetting after death in multiplayer

Cheers
Icehelm

Changed files in this update

Depot 1576001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link