Major Update 1.2 is here! Also, 6 new languages and OST

Howdy, necromancers!

Firstly, thank you very much for your patience, for staying with us and for your support. We read all the feedback, your reviews are very inspiring 💙

Secondly, watching you play, we are quite impressed with how many skilled players there are among you. Some manage to hold out against enemies for more than an hour and even longer! However, the intended design and gameplay loop of our game does not provide for such long sessions – it’s simply not possible to save a game in the middle of a run.

We have repeatedly witnessed how players get tired of a long session and eventually just stop defending the tower in order to finish the game. Or said the game was too easy after several long runs with micro-controlling each unit, going to the main menu room only a couple of times, but buying a dozen upgrades at once. Or they said the game was too hard after a few long runs, but with no upgrades or control. In the end, it came down to the inability to predict the time of the game session – a problem that we wanted to address from the very beginning.

With Update 1.2, we are introducing a new system of timers, at the end of which your tower will be visited by powerful enemies. They’ll return you to the menu room, or they will be mercilessly destroyed by you – it is more than possible to defeat them (think of death in Vampire Survivors). It all depends on your upgrades and tactics!

For the best gameplay experience, we recommend starting with a new profile. Don’t worry, all previous saves are not wiped and remain with you! The latest version of the game is 1.2.0.255 now.

List of changes:

Added new mechanics of spawners appearing from underground and a timer for such events

Added 3 new achievements for destroying the aforementioned spawners

Added French language support

Added German language support

Added Japanese language support

Added Polish language support

Added Korean language support

Added Brazilian Portuguese language support

Reworked fonts to fix rare display issues

Fixed the saw animation – before that it played 1 second longer than the damage was dealt

Other minor fixes

In addition, by player's demand, we're releasing the Necrosmith original soundtrack! It contains 5 tracks, so we set the lowest price that Steam gave us to choose. Get it only if you want to support us!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2099850/Necrosmith_Original_Soundtrack/

Looking forward to your reviews on this update 👉💀👈