PATCH NOTES 1.0.15 BETA

Features
- New Troops: "Burrdam Chimera", Horse Archer, Mounted Knight, Axe Warrior and Foot Knight;
- New Building: Stables, where you can hire all cavalry units (including Horsemen);
- Fully reworked Research tree. Some of research were rebalanced or changed their meaning, 14 new technologies to research (E.g. "Soul Steal" that allows you to obtain soul crystals from some enemy types), and 3 more postponed to upcoming updates (currently locked);
- New active and passive troop skills. From now on Skills can be activated even when a troop is placed on a Towers;
- Stone and Iron Mines of higher levels provide you with more resources for the potential extraction;
- Market's infinite Storage removed. So arrived Zeppelins need free space in your Storage to unload cargo;
- The brand new Statistics Panel will give you a detailed information about your settlement economics, including Job Priority, Resources income and waste;
- Unemployed citizens now fear enemies and run away from them.
Balance
- Rebalanced Challenge Modes according to community requests:
Royal Army Strikes Back, Return of Lunatic Peasants, Scott Wars, Outnumbered but not Outgunned became harder;
Wooden Age, Against Royal Forces and Hulk Madness became easier:
- Multiple research rebalancing due to the full feature rework;
- It'll take 4 citizens to produce one Trebuchet. Trebuchet's food consumption is raised to 4 units per day. Catapult and Ballista each needs 2 free workers for production and their upkeep is 2 food per day;
- Ballista now moves and attacks faster and has a larger target search range.
Improvements
- Improved logic of builders' behavior - now they are looking for a job nearby;
- From now on you can move troops directly between defense structures (using Move Out command);
- Order queue now works well with Hold, Attack Point, Move Out (from defense structures) and Move (onto defense structures) commands;
- Photo mode ([F11]) now hides all the UI elements (including indicators);
- Added [Backspace] hotkey to reset the camera to the default position;
- Added [Ctrl+L] hotkey for "Repeat last order" function;
- Activated skills now have sound and visual effects;
- Troop Action Grid has been reworked. Notable: Attack Priorities (Closest and Strongest) work as a switch and occupy the same interface button;
- During map generation, a pond nearby the Townhall may appear from any side, plus this pond always has some fish;
- Some visual improvements.
Bug Fixes
- Visually strange enemy collision;
- Holding [Delete] hotkey works fine (As a mass troop dismiss or as a multiple buildings destroy);
- Fixed incorrect Patrol work for Healers with Auto-cast healing enabled;
- Bug with Auto-healing switch disabled during the cooldown;
- Bug with instant death from hunger for troops after their dismiss/hire cancellation if loading a save;
- Multiple UI and UX fixes;
- Multiple localization fixes.
Changed files in this update