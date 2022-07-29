 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 29 July 2022

[Ver 0.2.07290] Update Info

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed incorrect setting target for the title "Hunt".
  • Fixed the calculation method of the skill "Attack Fatigue".
  • Fixed a bug where the skill "Slime Throw" did not have various abnormal status effects.
  • Fixed the text of some skills.
  • Fixed some character dialogue.
  • Harpy monsters are now instructed not to fall into walls when they go around certain monsters.
  • Instructing ghost type monsters not to go anywhere beyond the limits of the map.
  • Instructed some monsters not to force them to read frozen books.
  • Review and redistribute items dropped by monsters
  • Slightly adjusted the depth of field of the camera.
  • Adjusted the probability that equipment or ornaments with titles will have additional effects in addition to the title.
  • Added one new title (for friend ornaments).

