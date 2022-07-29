[Ver 0.2.07290] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Fixed incorrect setting target for the title "Hunt".
- Fixed the calculation method of the skill "Attack Fatigue".
- Fixed a bug where the skill "Slime Throw" did not have various abnormal status effects.
- Fixed the text of some skills.
- Fixed some character dialogue.
- Harpy monsters are now instructed not to fall into walls when they go around certain monsters.
- Instructing ghost type monsters not to go anywhere beyond the limits of the map.
- Instructed some monsters not to force them to read frozen books.
- Review and redistribute items dropped by monsters
- Slightly adjusted the depth of field of the camera.
- Adjusted the probability that equipment or ornaments with titles will have additional effects in addition to the title.
- Added one new title (for friend ornaments).
Changed files in this update