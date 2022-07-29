 Skip to content

The Lord of the Parties update for 29 July 2022

July 29, 2022 Small Update and Bug Fix Notice

[Update]

  • Add DLC Character Challenges

  • Modify the ranking score of the ENDLESS TOWER to apply immediately

  • DLC "Quon Tama" Voice Volume Modification

  • Higher Metallurgy Tutorial Layer Modification

[Bug Fix]

  • Fixed a phenomenon where the challenge was not achieved when playing New Game+ at the hard level

  • Fixed the phenomenon of tutorial pop-ups appearing in the information window where you can't participate when using the Controller

  • Fixed a phenomenon where the hero level you joined in New Game+ returned to 1

