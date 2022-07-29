July 29, 2022 Small Update and Bug Fix Notice

[Update]
-
Add DLC Character Challenges
-
Modify the ranking score of the ENDLESS TOWER to apply immediately
-
DLC "Quon Tama" Voice Volume Modification
-
Higher Metallurgy Tutorial Layer Modification
[Bug Fix]
-
Fixed a phenomenon where the challenge was not achieved when playing New Game+ at the hard level
-
Fixed the phenomenon of tutorial pop-ups appearing in the information window where you can't participate when using the Controller
-
Fixed a phenomenon where the hero level you joined in New Game+ returned to 1
Changed depots in privatetest branch