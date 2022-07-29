(Virus_); - UU_0.5.1

Patch Notes
Changes
Player Kit :
-
Stamina :
- Increased Stamina Recharge Rate : 18/s -> 20/s
-
Sprint :
- Increased Stamina Drain : 35/s -> 40/s
This should bring sprint back down to where it was before the stamina rework
Enemies :
-
Splitter Blaster :
Trying some smaller number changes to try to find the sweet spot for the Splitter Blaster
-
Main Projectile :
- Increased Despawn Timer : 0.8s -> 0.9s
-
Secondary Projectile :
- Damage Decreased : 10 -> 8
-
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused the colorblind options to break entirely
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Jump Pad sound from playing
- Fixed a bug that prevented the level difficulty stars from displaying in the custom level menu
Changed files in this update