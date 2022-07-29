 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Virus_ (Un-Released) update for 29 July 2022

(Virus_); - UU_0.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9213442 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Changes

Player Kit :

  • Stamina :

    • Increased Stamina Recharge Rate : 18/s -> 20/s

  • Sprint :

    • Increased Stamina Drain : 35/s -> 40/s
      This should bring sprint back down to where it was before the stamina rework

Enemies :

  • Splitter Blaster :
    Trying some smaller number changes to try to find the sweet spot for the Splitter Blaster

    • Main Projectile :

      • Increased Despawn Timer : 0.8s -> 0.9s

    • Secondary Projectile :

      • Damage Decreased : 10 -> 8

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused the colorblind options to break entirely
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the Jump Pad sound from playing
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the level difficulty stars from displaying in the custom level menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 1965821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link