Yakuza Undisputed update for 29 July 2022

Update Note for July 29

Share · View all patches · Build 9213351 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Controller support
Reduced In-game Difficulty
Fixed Bugs stated by customers
Fixed Enemy A.I Bug
Added Additional Music
Fixed volume reduction in cutscenes
An Overall improvement in Game Mechanics

