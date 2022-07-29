 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vixens From outer Space update for 29 July 2022

Update 0.9.0 Combat improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9213222 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reloading is much faster
  • Ammo boxes refill all your ammo in a single interaction.
  • Changes in the map of the first contact with the RoboTroopers
  • Improved AI
  • Bug and glitch fixes
  • Add brand new glitches

Changed files in this update

Vixens From outer Space Content Depot 855971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link