- Reloading is much faster
- Ammo boxes refill all your ammo in a single interaction.
- Changes in the map of the first contact with the RoboTroopers
- Improved AI
- Bug and glitch fixes
- Add brand new glitches
Vixens From outer Space update for 29 July 2022
Update 0.9.0 Combat improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
