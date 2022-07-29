 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 29 July 2022

Small bug fixes

Build 9213082

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Plants can now be picked up after server restart
  • Trees no despawn when enough damage is done to them
  • Fuel upgrade path houses should now update correctly to second-floor upgrade
  • Moved house interior slightly backward so items stuck in the back wall can be accessed again
  • Reverted network settings back to the original where items that are already seen by the player will not despawn and will stay in memory. This will reduce the network traffic on the server and reduce lag. Some memory leak problems will occur because of this.

