 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coronation update for 29 July 2022

Patch 0.23.17

Share · View all patches · Build 9212851 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • An ample amount of gold coins will be rewarded when a bandit town is recaptured by the owner.

Fixes:

  • Bandits capturing an offline settlement.
  • Bandits recapturing their own towns.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1649921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link