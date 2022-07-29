 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 29 July 2022

Change to treasure chest rooms to discourage dungeon spam runs for chests

Share · View all patches · Build 9212760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

249: Early Access 0.12.86 - July 28, 2022 8:49 PM EST
• Treasure chests can no longer border the entry room, but you have a higher chance of finding chests deeper in a dungeon. This will discourage map spamming for chests and incentivize longer dungeon runs.

