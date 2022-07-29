249: Early Access 0.12.86 - July 28, 2022 8:49 PM EST
• Treasure chests can no longer border the entry room, but you have a higher chance of finding chests deeper in a dungeon. This will discourage map spamming for chests and incentivize longer dungeon runs.
Nevergrind Online update for 29 July 2022
Change to treasure chest rooms to discourage dungeon spam runs for chests
