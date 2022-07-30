V0.242
- Increased Bread Oven's heat output from 6c over 27 tiles to 7c over 48 tiles
- Guests no longer tend fires. It sometimes put them in situations that lowered satisfaction too much.
- Fix for case where all Clanfolk would stay awake if there were humans or animals needing doctoring but there was not bed to place them in.
- Fixed case where Workers who joined the family left their clothing marked as not droppable, causing they to stay on in the wrong times of year.
- Fixed case where Clanfolk could get forever stuck when they were trying to clean or collect poop from hard to reach locations
- Fixed a case with task indecision where the Unit would want to sleep, but travelling through the cold would make them too cold to sleep so they would do something else and warm up, then want to sleep again. Happened when had to walk long distances in winter to get to their bed.
- Wood Ash recipe 1:1 with the Bark consumed now. So doubled the output.
Changed files in this update