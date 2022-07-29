 Skip to content

Stolen Crown update for 29 July 2022

Patch Notes for 7/28/22

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Upon completing the Keen Mind minigame, players are able to select which matched cards go into their deck (rather than all of them).
  • Scores are now calculated and displayed at the end of a run. Tweaks and leaderboards to follow.
  • Bleeding and burn damage is no longer affected by statuses or relics to make calculating future damage easier.
  • Skulls now appear above enemies that will die on the start of their turn.
  • It is no longer possible to have negative move speed.
  • AI units will no longer charge at targets adjacent to them.
  • Exploding Bugs have reduced movement and require mana to explode.
  • The last dungeon encounter now gives the enemy the correct amount of mana.

