 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rock Life: The Rock Simulator update for 29 July 2022

Brand New Rocks & Optimization Update - Version 1.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9212177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, hope you enjoy the new update!

This update comes with many quality of life features, bug fixes, and many new rocks! All based upon the community's request!

For the new rocks, there are...

  • Googly Eyes Rock
  • Blue Marble Rock
  • Obsidian (Black) Rock

For the quality of life...

  • Full-screen
  • Updated V-Sync
  • Improved Lobby UI (Lobby List doesn't clip)
  • Improved base UI (You can now press 'H' to toggle on and off the menu rather than holding it)
  • Major optimizations (We apologize for the 90%+ GPU usage, you should now expect 20% to 30%)

Thank you everyone for the continued support, and as always, stay rock!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2056561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link