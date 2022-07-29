Brand New Rocks & Optimization Update - Version 1.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9212177 · Last edited 29 July 2022 – 01:19:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, hope you enjoy the new update!

This update comes with many quality of life features, bug fixes, and many new rocks! All based upon the community's request!

For the new rocks, there are...

Googly Eyes Rock

Blue Marble Rock

Obsidian (Black) Rock

For the quality of life...

Full-screen

Updated V-Sync

Improved Lobby UI (Lobby List doesn't clip)

Improved base UI (You can now press 'H' to toggle on and off the menu rather than holding it)

Major optimizations (We apologize for the 90%+ GPU usage, you should now expect 20% to 30%)

Thank you everyone for the continued support, and as always, stay rock!