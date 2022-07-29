 Skip to content

Pox Nora update for 29 July 2022

July 2022 Client hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Performance
  • Optimized sprite renderer to not make some unnecessary Unity operations every frame
  • Optimized lower user interface to not rebuild the button display when a champion is selected, which could cause performance issues if something modified the stats of that champion repeatedly (e.g., Marsh Awakening with Water Front)
  • Optimized the Rune Dock to not attempt to sort itself multiple times in one frame, which caused hitching when turns ended
  • Optimized some operations related to network messaging
Descriptions and In-game Messages
  • Fixed incorrect grammar in description of SPD stat
  • Added missing combat log text for Death Harvest ability trigger

