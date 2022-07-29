July 2022 Client hotfix

Performance
- Optimized sprite renderer to not make some unnecessary Unity operations every frame
- Optimized lower user interface to not rebuild the button display when a champion is selected, which could cause performance issues if something modified the stats of that champion repeatedly (e.g., Marsh Awakening with Water Front)
- Optimized the Rune Dock to not attempt to sort itself multiple times in one frame, which caused hitching when turns ended
- Optimized some operations related to network messaging
Descriptions and In-game Messages
- Fixed incorrect grammar in description of SPD stat
- Added missing combat log text for Death Harvest ability trigger
Changed files in this update