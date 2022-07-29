Dungeon chat toggle, stagger fixed, improved party invites, improved net code

248: Early Access 0.12.85 - July 28, 2022 8:49 PM EST

• There is now a toggle setting to control whether you see town chat while in a dungeon.

• Improved the server-side counting of players to determine assignment to town channels. This is not really a visible feature for players, but you may notice improved automatic town channel assignments.

• New server-side settings may improve connection stability for players using a proxy/vm.

• Improved socket handling when closing the game.

• When someone is already in a party or rejects your party invite, your party leader will be able to issue more invites.

• Fixed a bug with stagger. It works correctly, now.

• Greatly improved the efficiency of the socket keep-alive logic.

• Improved the disconnect issue. It should be much less of an issue, now. Let me know if I'm wrong again.

• Fixed a bug that made scrolls appear twice at the apothecary. 🙄

• Average ping indicator is now more accurate. 🤣