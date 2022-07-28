 Skip to content

CryoFall update for 28 July 2022

R33 Patch #1

Build 9211694

=== CryoFall v1.33.1.15 (R33 Patch #1) ===

Official PvP server changes with this patch:

  • Base shield duration is reduced from default 54 hours to 28 hours.
  • The oil/Li deposit lifetime duration is reduced from default 4 days to 2 days.
  • Longer wipes: Starting with the wipe this Friday (29th July) the official PvP servers will wipe every 2 weeks instead of every week.
    The same changes are also coming to CryoSmall!

Patch notes:
Changes:

  • Double-clicking on the recipe icon in the manufacturer's recipes list will select the recipe.
  • PvP: Floor is no longer damageable when the base is under shield protection. Please note: shield prevents damage ONLY to the: walls, doors, turrets, floor (but not farm plots); secure everything else with walls to prevent damage.
  • Quest: Secure better water source — building a well will also satisfy the quest conditions.
  • Updated .NET 6 Runtime to version 6.0.7.

New server rates:

  • "[Resources] [PvP] Deposit lifetime duration" (configured in seconds) — defines the lifetime of oil/Li deposits (available only on PvP servers).
  • "[PvP] Base S.H.I.E.L.D. protection duration" (configured in seconds) — defines the max duration of the shield protection.

Fixes:

  • PvP: Fixed an issue when joining the server while you have a base under raided sometimes resulted in a broken UI.
  • It was not possible to place farm plots over the charred ground (marks left after explosions).
  • Copying world coordinates from the world map was not perfectly accurate.

_If you're hosting a community server and wish to update, please follow this guide: https://wiki.atomictorch.com/CryoFall/Server/Setup#Server_update.2Fupgrade_to_new_version
_

