Share · View all patches · Build 9211691 · Last edited 28 July 2022 – 23:39:31 UTC by Wendy

I lowered the amount of life that the turrets have this should help people get past mission 2 and 3.

I had attempted to beat mission 2 with a new game for about 30 attempts and I narrowed down the problem to the amount of life the turrets have.

Hope this helps people that were stuck on mission 2

Jared..