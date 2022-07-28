 Skip to content

Death Damnation update for 28 July 2022

Update v0.3015 - Odin Hammer, Third Leg and more

Update v0.3015 - Odin Hammer, Third Leg and more

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, you can start to have some basic dialogues with NPCs, and new weapons are here !

  • NPCs dialogues
  • Odin Hammer
  • Third Leg
  • Multiplayer in pre-alpha

