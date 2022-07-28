- Fixed connection lost on multiplayer
- Fixed game freeze when trying to reconnect on multiplayer
- Fixed wrong font localization on gamepad disconnection overlay
- Fixed wrong font localization on steam overlay
- Added bouncing during a front collision against walls
- Adjusts on wrong-way detection system to reduce occurrences
- Fixed ai keeping stuck after colliding against walls
- Adjust track sound starting time during the failure level cut-scene
OverShoot Battle Race update for 28 July 2022
Update Notes for v1.0.122 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
