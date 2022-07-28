 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OverShoot Battle Race update for 28 July 2022

Update Notes for v1.0.122 version

Share · View all patches · Build 9211618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed connection lost on multiplayer
  • Fixed game freeze when trying to reconnect on multiplayer
  • Fixed wrong font localization on gamepad disconnection overlay
  • Fixed wrong font localization on steam overlay
  • Added bouncing during a front collision against walls
  • Adjusts on wrong-way detection system to reduce occurrences
  • Fixed ai keeping stuck after colliding against walls
  • Adjust track sound starting time during the failure level cut-scene

Changed files in this update

Depot 1318281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link