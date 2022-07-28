Patch 1.1.0 - CampFire - New patch with many additions and changes

COMMUNITY INPUT CHANGES:
- Increased zombie spawns
- Normal zombie damage increased from 12 to 14
- Irradiated zombie damage increased from 16 to 17
- Irradiated zombie speed slightly increased
- Increased consumables(rad pills, medkit, food, thirst, etc) spawn chance in areas that would usually spawn these.
- Same as above applies to crafting materials
CONTENT/FEATURES:
New Buildable Objects:
- Building Craft Bench (Used for crafting all buildables)
- Campfire (Just like the cooking fire)
- Fridge (Stores consumables)
- Gun Locker (Stores rifles and sidearms)
- Military Crate (Buildable crate)
- New Storage Crate (Slightly larger than the storage crate
- Gate (Large wooden gate)
- Wooden Door
- Bed Frame
- Camp Chair
- Log Wire Post
- Spikes
- Ceiling Light
- Water Well (For collecting rain water, more collectors like this will be added)
- Tank Trap
- Bunker Door
New Crafting Materials:
-
Electric Wire (Mainly found in industrial loot containers)
-
Nails (Mainly found in industrial loot containers)
-
Polymer (Only found in military containers)
-
Tape (Mainly found in industrial loot containers)
-
Wood Planks (Crafted or found mainly in industrial places)
-
Lock Pick item and locked doors with rare loot inside
-
Small red dot sight added, can be attached to the M9 and G18
-
Free look camera added
-
Change input key for ADS switch camera side added
-
Empty bunker added to map, find it and build in it!
CHANGES:
- Update to UE5.0.3
- Increased medical loot in medical containers
- Radiation pills added to loot tables of other containers
- Increased hearing range of zombies (Reduced hearing range for footsteps, increased hearing range for weapons, suppressed and unsuppressed, vehicles, etc)
- More zombie models added
- Hunting rifle, R700 and varmint rifle work like shotgun/revolver (no need to load ammo into a loader, can reload just with ammo in inventory)
- Performance improvements to bunker lights and disabled vehicle lights producing shadows due to impact to performance
- Behind the scenes improvements to reloading of hunting rifles, shotguns, etc
- Performance improvements to AI and containers
- Crafting is faster and you don't have to re click after every time you craft an object, I'm still looking into crafting multiple items at a time and other improvements
- Improvements to hitting zombies in vehicles
- Changes to possibility of different weather and added a new weather type
- Increased interval between weather changing
- Improvements to vehicle handling
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed behind the scenes code that was causing game to produce an error every frame
- Fixed camera trace when changing camera mode in vehicle
- Vehicle hits give XP and zombie kills
- Changes to saving game and loading game
- Can now use night vision with weapon scopes and binoculars
- Rabbits shouldn't have god strength
- Improvements to texture performance
- Fixed buggy engine smoke position
- Fixed issues in tutorial
