SurrounDead update for 28 July 2022

Patch 1.1.0 - CampFire - New patch with many additions and changes

Patch 1.1.0 - Build 9211268 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

COMMUNITY INPUT CHANGES:

  • Increased zombie spawns
  • Normal zombie damage increased from 12 to 14
  • Irradiated zombie damage increased from 16 to 17
  • Irradiated zombie speed slightly increased
  • Increased consumables(rad pills, medkit, food, thirst, etc) spawn chance in areas that would usually spawn these.
  • Same as above applies to crafting materials

CONTENT/FEATURES:

New Buildable Objects:

  • Building Craft Bench (Used for crafting all buildables)
  • Campfire (Just like the cooking fire)
  • Fridge (Stores consumables)
  • Gun Locker (Stores rifles and sidearms)
  • Military Crate (Buildable crate)
  • New Storage Crate (Slightly larger than the storage crate
  • Gate (Large wooden gate)
  • Wooden Door
  • Bed Frame
  • Camp Chair
  • Log Wire Post
  • Spikes
  • Ceiling Light
  • Water Well (For collecting rain water, more collectors like this will be added)
  • Tank Trap
  • Bunker Door

New Crafting Materials:

  • Electric Wire (Mainly found in industrial loot containers)

  • Nails (Mainly found in industrial loot containers)

  • Polymer (Only found in military containers)

  • Tape (Mainly found in industrial loot containers)

  • Wood Planks (Crafted or found mainly in industrial places)

  • Lock Pick item and locked doors with rare loot inside

  • Small red dot sight added, can be attached to the M9 and G18

  • Free look camera added

  • Change input key for ADS switch camera side added

  • Empty bunker added to map, find it and build in it!

CHANGES:

  • Update to UE5.0.3
  • Increased medical loot in medical containers
  • Radiation pills added to loot tables of other containers
  • Increased hearing range of zombies (Reduced hearing range for footsteps, increased hearing range for weapons, suppressed and unsuppressed, vehicles, etc)
  • More zombie models added
  • Hunting rifle, R700 and varmint rifle work like shotgun/revolver (no need to load ammo into a loader, can reload just with ammo in inventory)
  • Performance improvements to bunker lights and disabled vehicle lights producing shadows due to impact to performance
  • Behind the scenes improvements to reloading of hunting rifles, shotguns, etc
  • Performance improvements to AI and containers
  • Crafting is faster and you don't have to re click after every time you craft an object, I'm still looking into crafting multiple items at a time and other improvements
  • Improvements to hitting zombies in vehicles
  • Changes to possibility of different weather and added a new weather type
  • Increased interval between weather changing
  • Improvements to vehicle handling

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed behind the scenes code that was causing game to produce an error every frame
  • Fixed camera trace when changing camera mode in vehicle
  • Vehicle hits give XP and zombie kills
  • Changes to saving game and loading game
  • Can now use night vision with weapon scopes and binoculars
  • Rabbits shouldn't have god strength
  • Improvements to texture performance
  • Fixed buggy engine smoke position
  • Fixed issues in tutorial

