Black Forest update for 28 July 2022

Careful, Hot Bugfixes!

    • Fixed: Building issue in story mode
    • Fixed: Wall place effect now works properly when game is paused
    • Fixed: Demolishing buildings does not count them as "destroyed" for the steward summary anymore

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
