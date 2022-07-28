-
- Fixed: Building issue in story mode
- Fixed: Wall place effect now works properly when game is paused
- Fixed: Demolishing buildings does not count them as "destroyed" for the steward summary anymore
Black Forest update for 28 July 2022
Careful, Hot Bugfixes!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
