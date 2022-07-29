 Skip to content

Hidden Treasures in the Forest of Dreams update for 29 July 2022

Patch v1.09

Patch v1.09

Share · View all patches · Build 9211176

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • ECS tone mapping curve post-processing for deeper contrast.
  • New Exploration Report (map) can be unlocked through an Amphora after reaching minimum Sleep Depth 10.
  • Rocks, trees and plants size can randomly double.
  • Fixed most water reflection artifacts.
  • Improved anti-aliasing.
  • Tutorial improvements.
  • Walking towards Jellyfish to go to next dream on PC keyboard faster.
  • Tree colliders less invasive.
  • Fixed animations frame rate discrepancies between PS4 base and Neo mode.
  • Minor translation fixes.
  • Falling leaves on home menu tree.

