- ECS tone mapping curve post-processing for deeper contrast.
- New Exploration Report (map) can be unlocked through an Amphora after reaching minimum Sleep Depth 10.
- Rocks, trees and plants size can randomly double.
- Fixed most water reflection artifacts.
- Improved anti-aliasing.
- Tutorial improvements.
- Walking towards Jellyfish to go to next dream on PC keyboard faster.
- Tree colliders less invasive.
- Fixed animations frame rate discrepancies between PS4 base and Neo mode.
- Minor translation fixes.
- Falling leaves on home menu tree.
Hidden Treasures in the Forest of Dreams update for 29 July 2022
Patch v1.09
Patchnotes via Steam Community
