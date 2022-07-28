 Skip to content

xVATrainer update for 28 July 2022

v1.1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added multi-lingual support for the Auto-Transcribe tool
  • Changed [male]/[female] fine-tune checkpoint selection to checkboxes
  • Fixed WER "Check text quality" colour results persistence in UI
  • Fixed cut padding tool not handling files with spaces in their paths (credit: @Pendrokar)
  • Added filepicker buttons for folder paths
  • Added cross-session caching of user preferences for training configs
  • Added caching for graph window viewing size setting
  • Fixed cluster tool prefix being numbers only
  • Fixed .srt tool not outputting the first split
  • Fixed .srt tool not handling files with spaces in their paths
  • Changed training numbers to not use scientific notation
  • CSS / UI / cmd log visual tweaks
  • Misc small bug fixes

Changed files in this update

