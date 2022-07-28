- Added multi-lingual support for the Auto-Transcribe tool
- Changed [male]/[female] fine-tune checkpoint selection to checkboxes
- Fixed WER "Check text quality" colour results persistence in UI
- Fixed cut padding tool not handling files with spaces in their paths (credit: @Pendrokar)
- Added filepicker buttons for folder paths
- Added cross-session caching of user preferences for training configs
- Added caching for graph window viewing size setting
- Fixed cluster tool prefix being numbers only
- Fixed .srt tool not outputting the first split
- Fixed .srt tool not handling files with spaces in their paths
- Changed training numbers to not use scientific notation
- CSS / UI / cmd log visual tweaks
- Misc small bug fixes
xVATrainer update for 28 July 2022
v1.1.0
