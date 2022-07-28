- Added Easy Mode to game. Player will be prompted to choose "Easy" or "Normal" mode when creating a new game (after Intro narrative.) When in combat in Easy Mode party will have an icon of two stars indicating the status buff provided in Easy Mode.
- Players now receive a buff when in Lacuna Dungeons (regardless of whether playing Easy or Normal mode). When in Lacuna Dungeons during combat there will now be an icon of one star indicating the status buff provided in Lacuna Dungeons.
- Behemoths in Lacuna Dungeons now provide considerably more gold.
- Attack damage of Dream Tigerbunny, Evil Elite Teddy, and Evil Teddy monsters significantly reduced in "Kasey's" dream.
Ghosts of Hollow Creek update for 28 July 2022
Update Notes for July 28 (Build 1020)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
