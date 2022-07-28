 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Backroom Project update for 28 July 2022

Level 0 (The Lobby) Update! Pitfalls are here!

Share · View all patches · Build 9210676 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Level 0 (The Lobby) Update! Pitfalls are available now!
New stuff can be found on the map!

  • Pitfalls have been added to Level 0
  • You can find some guys "hanging out"
  • New Paintings



Changed files in this update

Depot 1980981
  • Loading history…
Depot 1980982
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link