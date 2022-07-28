 Skip to content

Skinwalker Hunt update for 28 July 2022

v0.844 German translation added.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version v0.844 is now live.

Changelog:

  • German translation added. (Thanks to David Bicer for the translation!)
  • Hidden level now has less snakes.
  • Spiders now have poison damage.
  • Other small changes and improvements.

