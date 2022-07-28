 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SIMBA THE CAT update for 28 July 2022

2nd ending door - 105%

Share · View all patches · Build 9210101 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

in order to unlock the 2nd ending door in the cat cave room (the real ending)
you will need to complete the game at 105% (collecting collectibles)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2027171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link