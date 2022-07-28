 Skip to content

Citizens: Far Lands update for 28 July 2022

Minor update - 1.1

  • Added more turns in levels 10-22
  • Edge scrolling turns off when window is out of focus (alt tabbed)
  • Fixed a bug in survival mode, when player would leave at turn 100, purchased an item in the store, and returned, causing instant defeat
  • Survival mode no longer displays max turns in numbers

