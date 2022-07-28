 Skip to content

Poly Bridge 2 update for 28 July 2022

Patch 1.32

Patch 1.32

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small bug fixing update to address an issue with language packs and a few other minor bugs.

Changes
  • Fixed language pack bug that could cause text overlap in some situations
  • Adjusted Cactus Rally hitbox for better checkpoint/flag pickup
  • Fixed issue with vehicle labels shifting slightly when first moved in Sandbox Mode
  • Fixed bug with custom shape verts sticking to cursor if placement mode is interrupted
  • Fixed issue with being able to interact with UI in the background when Save Layout open

