Patch 1.32

A small bug fixing update to address an issue with language packs and a few other minor bugs.
Changes
- Fixed language pack bug that could cause text overlap in some situations
- Adjusted Cactus Rally hitbox for better checkpoint/flag pickup
- Fixed issue with vehicle labels shifting slightly when first moved in Sandbox Mode
- Fixed bug with custom shape verts sticking to cursor if placement mode is interrupted
- Fixed issue with being able to interact with UI in the background when Save Layout open
Changed files in this update