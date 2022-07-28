Dota 2 update for 28 July 2022
ClientVersion 5371
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, English, Japanese, and Romanian
English Localization
- game_mode_event_10v10:
- game_mode_event_10v10_desc:
- DOTA_GameMode_10v10:
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
